Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,304 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 91,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $26,998,000 after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

MCD opened at $292.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.81. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $243.53 and a 52-week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $209.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.