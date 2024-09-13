Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 11,478 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $28,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rinkey Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.31 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.30.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

