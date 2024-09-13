Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,931 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $14,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys in the first quarter worth $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter valued at $951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,551,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,977,593,000 after buying an additional 203,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 44.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,177,544.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total transaction of $17,167,450.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,177,544.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $488.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $539.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.99. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.62 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.09.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

