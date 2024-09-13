Oppenheimer Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $625.00 price objective on the software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.48.

Get Adobe alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $53.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $532.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,360,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,513. Adobe has a 12-month low of $433.97 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $554.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 588 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 537 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.