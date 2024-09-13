Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,402 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 85.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,077 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after buying an additional 35,523 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 58.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,013 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 22,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at $379,042,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

Oracle Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.55. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $162.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

