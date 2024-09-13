Orbital Tracking (OTCMKTS:TRKK) Trading Up 4.6%

Orbital Tracking Corp (OTCMKTS:TRKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 54,148 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,783% from the average daily volume of 1,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Orbital Tracking Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Orbital Tracking Company Profile

Orbital Tracking Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, distributes, and resells satellite enabled communications hardware; and provides products, airtime, and related services to customers in the United States and internationally. The company also provides equipment and airtime for use on various satellite networks, as well as short-term rental service for customers who want to use its equipment for a limited time period.

