Orbler Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $60.16 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Orbler has a market cap of $60.16 million and $54,289.47 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbler has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Orbler token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000493 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Buying and Selling Orbler

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

