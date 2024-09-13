Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Reaches $70.34 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.0718 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $70.34 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

