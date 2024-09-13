Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Short Interest Update

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Oriental Land Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OLCLY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,321. Oriental Land has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $952.08 million during the quarter. Oriental Land had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 12.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oriental Land will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel, as well as Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel.

See Also

