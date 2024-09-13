OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Tops $0.52 on Top Exchanges

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000894 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 6% higher against the dollar. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $214.65 million and $2.50 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,319,434 tokens. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

