Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Up 13.1%

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.99 and last traded at $19.71. Approximately 1,250,805 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,197,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on OSCR. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Baird R W raised shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Oscar Health Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oscar Health

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $286,488.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 392,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,697,875.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $57,532.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,906.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,069 in the last three months. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSCR. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $47,480,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Oscar Health by 153.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,160 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,781,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 117.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,265,000 after buying an additional 1,134,919 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 31.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,886,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,478,000 after buying an additional 934,600 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

