Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.91. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.57.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

