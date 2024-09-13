Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OUST. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Westpark Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ouster in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Ouster Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $6.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ouster has a 52 week low of $3.67 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 122.32% and a negative return on equity of 68.48%. The business had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Ouster will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUST. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Ouster in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ouster in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

