Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Announces Earnings Results

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $419.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Oxford Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Oxford Industries stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.53. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $74.95 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

