Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Oxford Industries from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.80.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

