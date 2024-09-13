Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $419.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Oxford Industries Price Performance
OXM stock opened at $84.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $74.95 and a 1 year high of $113.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.95.
Oxford Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 108.50%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Oxford Industries
Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.
