PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PACS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PACS Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on PACS Group from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup began coverage on PACS Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of PACS Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of PACS Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACS Group in the second quarter worth about $8,850,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in PACS Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,677,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACS Group during the second quarter worth approximately $8,946,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACS Group in the second quarter worth $8,905,000.

NYSE:PACS opened at $39.95 on Friday. PACS Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83.

PACS Group (NYSE:PACS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $981.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.22 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PACS Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

PACS Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted living facilities in the United States. The company also provides senior care and independent facilities. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of health care-related properties. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Farmington, Utah.

