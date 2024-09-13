Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $34.76, but opened at $34.01. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 11,395,390 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,016.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $200,799.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,663,360.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 291.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 2.72.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

