Pamela J. Cramer Sells 4,099 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $205,072.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $675,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $49.31 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
