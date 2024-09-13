Pamela J. Cramer Sells 4,099 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 4,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $205,072.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $675,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $49.31 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.97 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.16. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.88% and a negative return on equity of 221.65%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 392.8% in the first quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.83.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Further Reading

