Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) Increases Dividend to GBX 0.96 Per Share

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.96 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This is a boost from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Pan African Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PAF opened at GBX 31.80 ($0.42) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £610.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,068.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 25.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.91. Pan African Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 12.86 ($0.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.20 ($0.42).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.50) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

