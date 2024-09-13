Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Park City Group Price Performance
Shares of PCYG stock opened at $19.19 on Monday. Park City Group has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.04 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. The company has a market cap of $348.78 million, a P/E ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.10.
Park City Group Company Profile
