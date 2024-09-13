Parker Financial LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,449 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Parker Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parker Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFCF. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 404,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after purchasing an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 378,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,045,000 after buying an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

DFCF stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

