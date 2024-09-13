Parker Financial LLC Purchases 14,255 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Parker Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 7.2% of Parker Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Parker Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $13,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 152,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 72,762 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of BNDX stock opened at $50.19 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1011 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

