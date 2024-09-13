Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,820,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:PH opened at $587.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $560.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $544.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.93. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $601.30.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

