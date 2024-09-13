Parkland Co. (PKI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 15th

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.
Parkland Stock Performance
Parkland stock opened at C$35.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$34.53 and a 1 year high of C$47.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.34.
Insider Activity at Parkland
In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.52 per share, with a total value of C$36,520.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Parkland Company Profile
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.
Further Reading
