Parkland Co. (PKI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on October 15th

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Parkland Stock Performance

Parkland stock opened at C$35.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$34.53 and a 1 year high of C$47.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at Parkland

In other news, Senior Officer Marcel Teunissen acquired 1,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.52 per share, with a total value of C$36,520.00. 20.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PKI. Desjardins decreased their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.46.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Further Reading

