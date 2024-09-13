Parthenon LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.5% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $19,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $115.25 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $134.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

