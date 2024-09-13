Parthenon LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skyline Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 101,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,487,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,425,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,879.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 251,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,266,000 after buying an additional 242,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC now owns 202,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after buying an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter.

VTI opened at $275.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $279.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $271.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.94. The company has a market capitalization of $412.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

