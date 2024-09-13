Parthenon LLC Reduces Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Parthenon LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 109,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $940,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 397,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 59,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $87.46 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.50. The company has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

