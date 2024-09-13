Parthenon LLC Sells 728 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parthenon LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,945 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.7% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Stryker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $367.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $368.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $341.61 and its 200 day moving average is $342.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.58.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

