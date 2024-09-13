PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Macquarie raised their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.56.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its holdings in PayPal by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 51,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

