PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.14 and last traded at $68.20. Approximately 1,662,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,111,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

The company has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $501,184,000 after acquiring an additional 276,287 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PayPal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,668,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

