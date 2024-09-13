PayPal USD Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.34 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 13th. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market cap of $787.95 million and $21.34 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 788,341,958 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 788,341,957.585807. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99959209 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $21,362,625.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

