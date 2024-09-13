PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.6% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PCCW Price Performance
Shares of PCCWY stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.61. 311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.19. PCCW has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $6.01.
PCCW Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th.
PCCW Company Profile
PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Singapore, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile, enterprise solutions, international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services; and technical consulting and engineering services.
