PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $97.33

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $97.33, but opened at $91.20. PDD shares last traded at $94.27, with a volume of 5,243,274 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $193.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Nomura Securities raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Daiwa America raised shares of PDD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.78.

The stock has a market cap of $129.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $97.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. PDD’s revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in PDD during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 3,883.3% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in PDD by 1,106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

