Pembina Pipeline (PPL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Pembina Pipeline (TSE: PPL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/11/2024 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “hold” rating.

9/5/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$58.00.

8/28/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$53.00 to C$56.00.

8/23/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$53.00 to C$57.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/12/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$58.00 to C$60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$54.00 to C$56.00.

7/29/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$56.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/24/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$56.00 to C$58.00.

7/15/2024 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$60.00.

Pembina Pipeline Price Performance

TSE PPL traded up C$0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$56.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,333,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,464. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.38. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of C$38.79 and a twelve month high of C$56.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.50.

Get Pembina Pipeline Co alerts:

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C($0.01). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.60%. The company had revenue of C$1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 3.4183168 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.32, for a total value of C$213,251.68. Also, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.55, for a total transaction of C$1,965,933.60. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.