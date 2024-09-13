PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered PennantPark Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

PennantPark Investment Stock Performance

Shares of PNNT stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $8.04.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

PennantPark Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennantPark Investment

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNNT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

