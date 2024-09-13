PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Price Down 1.8%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $174.43 and last traded at $174.64. Approximately 871,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,435,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $243.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.37.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.66%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the first quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 174,171 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 8,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 715,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,486,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

