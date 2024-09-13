Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.04

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.04 and traded as high as $3.88. Performant Financial shares last traded at $3.78, with a volume of 90,469 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFMT

Performant Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $296.27 million, a P/E ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $29.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performant Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Performant Financial by 170.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 50,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 31,710 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 31,075 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 244,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.