Personal Group (LON:PGH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $163.71

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 163.71 ($2.14) and traded as high as GBX 170 ($2.22). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.19), with a volume of 11,738 shares traded.

Personal Group Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 163.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 166.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,203.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Personal Group Company Profile

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides benefits and platform products, pay and reward consultancy services, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit policies; and consultancy and software solutions services on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

