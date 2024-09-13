Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,462,674 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 284% from the previous session’s volume of 381,145 shares.The stock last traded at $19.97 and had previously closed at $19.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 12.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,567,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after buying an additional 492,128 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 572,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 245,573 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 230,613 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,163,000.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

