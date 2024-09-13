Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.040–0.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Petco Health and Wellness also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.04)-(0.03) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $4.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.74. Petco Health and Wellness has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.99.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

