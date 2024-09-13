PFG Advisors Buys 4,819 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $177.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.11 and a 200-day moving average of $171.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $243.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.