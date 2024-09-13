PFG Advisors Buys 544 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.1% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,643,000 after buying an additional 20,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.6% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $477,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.53.

View Our Latest Report on MMC

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $230.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.29. The company has a market capitalization of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.