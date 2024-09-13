PFG Advisors Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,467 shares of company stock valued at $379,595,815 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $492.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $454.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $492.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $459.79 and a 200-day moving average of $460.28.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

