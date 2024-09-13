PFG Advisors Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

PFG Advisors decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,243 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,540,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,755,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $920,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,229,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,007,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPT opened at $36.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.