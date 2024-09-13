PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned about 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,746,000 after purchasing an additional 541,148 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461,537 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,172,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after acquiring an additional 107,995 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,793,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,237,000 after acquiring an additional 77,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,778,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,952,000 after acquiring an additional 183,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.