PFG Advisors Purchases 640 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

PFG Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 86,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 11,508 shares in the last quarter. DDFG Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 272,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,353,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 99,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $127.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.50. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $133.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

