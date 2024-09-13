PFG Advisors Sells 13,723 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of EFV stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

