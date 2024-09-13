PFG Advisors Sells 303 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PFG Advisors cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 323.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2,857.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after buying an additional 1,219,790 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eaton by 2,006.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after buying an additional 918,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $303.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $191.82 and a 52-week high of $345.19.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 44.39%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Karenann K. Terrell purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $298.97 per share, with a total value of $149,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $149,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.