Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $859.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phibro Animal Health

In other news, Director E Thomas Corcoran bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 50.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 56.0% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 79,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 28,584 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 675,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 166,776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 73,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 54,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Featured Stories

