Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.35

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 73.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $7.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $124.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.21. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $128.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.